Listen Live
News

Social Media Reacts to Infamous American OJ Simpson, Dead at age 76

Published on April 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
US-SIMPSON

Source: VINCE BUCCI / Getty

Undoubtedly one of the most high-profile Americans of today, has died at age 76.

RELATED: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Orenthal James Simpson, commonly referred to as O. J. Simpson, passed away after a battle with Cancer.

Simpson, once celebrated as an NFL star and media personality before his infamous acquittal in the 1995 murder case of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman

A statement from his family was released to the media. “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” his family wrote.

In May 2023, Simpson posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, revealing that he had “caught cancer” and had to go through “the whole chemo thing.”

According to ABC News, a Las Vegas television station reported that Simpson was reporting to the hospital to recieve treatment for an unspecified cancer. Simpson himself posted a video on X that day, denying rumors that he was in hospice care. He did not confirm or deny reports that he was ill. Two days later, he posted another video update on X, thanking those people that reached out to him.  “My health is good. I mean, obviously I’m dealing with some issues but I think I’m just about over it.” Simpson said.

O.J. Simpson is survived by four children: Arnelle and Jason, from his first marriage, and Sydney and Justin, from his marriage to Nicole Brown Simpson.

Check out reactions across social media below!

Social Media Reacts to Infamous American OJ Simpson, Dead at age 76  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
CA$H & DASH to Birthday Bash | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-03-29
Home

Register for The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2024″ Game

10 items
Entertainment

Do You Like ‘Scary Movie’? Reboot Announcement Has Fans Wanting The Wayans Bros Back

Food & Drink

Teyana Taylor & Damson Idris Star In New Hennessy Campaign [Photos]

TJ Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphic 2024 (updated 3/26/24)
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-SIMPSON 35 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close