Starz Celebrated Its Upcoming ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 Premiere With An Elegant Dinner In NYC [Photos]

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Starz celebrated the upcoming season 3 premiere of “Power Book II: Ghost” last night with an elegant dinner at the Public Hotel in New York City. Celebrities like Larenz Tate, Michael Rainey and Method Man were all in attendance for the fabulous event. Check out photos from the night inside.

The intimate gathering was hosted by Daytime Emmy Award-winner Tamron Hall Tuesday, Mar. 14. All the series stars were present including three-time NAACP Image Award winner Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Michael Rainey Jr., Larenz Tate, Lovell Adams-Gray, Gianni Paolo, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri, Berto Colon, Caroline Chikezie, Paton Ashbrook and Shane Johnson. Also present were showrunner Brett Mahoney, executive producer Mark Canton, producer Dorothy Canton and President of Original Programming at STARZ, Kathryn Busby.

The festivities began with specialty cocktails and passed appetizers, followed by a decadent sit-down dinner where guests connected over lively and engaging discussions about the highly anticipated new season. Busby began the exceptional evening by welcoming attendees, followed by a toast from Hall.

“You will see that this year the show is juicier, bloodier and sexier than ever before,” Busby teased the season during the event. “And that we’ve got the same betrayals, alliances and ‘Power’ dynamics you’ve come to love and respect.”

Hall also added how significant it is for the “Power” universe to have multiple seasons, entering season three for this particular franchise starring, Rainey.

“Season three is always a huge accomplishment,” Hall adds. “But when you become a cultural phenomenon, that is a next level that few shows can claim, but this show, this cast can honestly say that you are transformative, important, relevant, game changing.”

The beloved cast and crew of one of culture’s most dynamic series raised their glasses to a major moment in time.

“I think we should toast to this phenomenal cast who have brought something to TV with STARZ that people truly can’t stop talking about,” Hall continued.

“Power Book II: Ghost” season three premieres Friday, March 17 on STARZ.

Check out photos from the evening below:

Starz Celebrated Its Upcoming ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 Premiere With An Elegant Dinner In NYC [Photos] was originally published on globalgrind.com