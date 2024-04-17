Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’

Tami Roman, 54

1. Judge Rules Against New Trial for “Poor” Rudy Giuliani Source:Getty Judge Rules Against New Trial for “Poor” Rudy Giuliani What You Need to Know: Rudy Giuliani, former attorney to Donald Trump, lost his attempt to dismiss a multi-million dollar judgment brought by two Black women working as Fulton County, Georgia election workers. Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, sued Giuliani for falsely accusing them of voting fraud in the 2020 presidential election in Atlanta. AJC.com reported, “In December, a jury in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia awarded Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss more than $148 million in damages because Giuliani falsely and repeatedly accused them of voting fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Giuliani later asked Judge Beryl Howell to override the verdict and order a new trial.” Monday, the Giuliani request was rejected. In her ruling, Judge Beryl Howell stated the former mayor of New York City did not provide enough evidence as to why the original verdict should be dismissed. In seeking an override of the original decision, Judge Howell said the Giuliani legal team sought a new trial based on “five cursory arguments.”

2. Has Joe Biden Kept His Promise to Black Voters? Source:Getty Has Joe Biden Kept His Promise to Black Voters? WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: In a virtual address to the annual National Action Network Convention, President Joe Biden rallied support from a sympathetic audience, proclaiming, “We’ve kept our promise” to Black voters and emphasizing his administration’s efforts to advance racial justice and uplift the Black American community. Speaking at the invitation of Rev. Al Sharpton, Biden sought to energize Black voters ahead of the upcoming election while reaffirming his commitment to fulfilling promises made during his campaign. Biden began by enumerating key accomplishments during his tenure, underscoring significant investments in the Black American community. He highlighted initiatives such as federal public works funding to reconnect divided city neighborhoods, substantial investments in historically Black colleges and universities, and the pardoning of thousands of inmates convicted on federal marijuana charges. Additionally, Biden emphasized his administration’s commitment to combating racial discrimination in the real estate market and canceling student debts for millions of Americans.

3. The Sudden Death of Mister Cee Highlights the Need For Healthcare in Hip-Hop Source:Getty The Sudden Death of Mister Cee Highlights the Need For Healthcare in Hip-Hop What You Need to Know: Legendary hip-hop deejay and producer Mister Cee, whose real name was Calvin LeBrun, died on April 10. He was only 57 years old. The cause of death has not yet been released. Affectionately known as “The Finisher,” Mister Cee was previously a disc jockey on Hot 97 and a fixture on the party scene in New York and New Jersey. Up until the time of his death, he was spinning at 94.7 The Block. The latter released a statement on social media reacting to LeBrun’s sudden passing in a joint post with another host at the station, Shelley Wade. “Yesterday was such an emotionally traumatizing day. For hours, we were concerned because we couldn’t reach Mister Cee…and then we got confirmation that he had passed away,” the statement read. They posted a still image of the iconic Apollo Theater, a loving farewell tribute to LeBrun, acknowledging the gap in the culture he left behind.

4. Black Trans Woman Loses Legs, Thrown in Front of NYC Train Source:Getty Black Trans Woman Loses Legs, Thrown in Front of NYC Train WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY What You Need to Know: According to the New York Post, about a month ago, Christian Valdez got into an argument with his partner and shoved them into an oncoming #3 train at the Fulton Street Station at Chambers Street at about 10: 30 A.M. Authorities rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where doctors amputated the lower portions of both of the victim’s legs. The victim also suffered several rib fractures and a blood clot in their lung. Twelve hours later, Valdez was arrested and arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court, where he was charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault. He is being held without bail. Recently, the victim of this crime spoke with Hope Giselle, a known trans activist, about the incident on Instagram live. You can watch the entire interview on Instagram @hopegiselle.