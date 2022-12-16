T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Spotted In Public Together For First Time Since Scandal, Twitter Reacts

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The embattled Good Morning America hosts have been MIA since news of their relationship leaked until they were spotted cozied up in NYC Thursday. The couple was pictured by DailyMail as they emerged from Holmes’ apartment in the Financial District before walking over to local restaurant The Capital Grille to grab lunch.

Holmes and Robach didn’t hesitate to show that they were more than friends as they walked arm in arm on their way to the restaurant and laughed and joked along the way.

According to DailyMail, though, upon arriving at Holmes’ residence, Robach chose not to enter through the front door.

“Robach had arrived at Holmes’s apartment around noon, entering through the back door in an apparent attempt to keep below the radar,” writes DailyMail. “But any thought of being low key was discarded when they emerged through the front door moments later and walked the short distance to the restaurant.”

Whoever peeped them enjoying their lunch got several photos of the dressed-down duo seated at the bar.

“Robach ordered a salad and glass of white wine while Holmes tucked into a steak – the turmoil of the past few days seeming to have done nothing to diminish his appetite. They ate and chatted quietly and closely apparently unconcerned at who might see them now that their secret is out,” the Daily Mail continued.

Afterward, they made the walk back to Holmes’ apartment.

The drama all began back on Nov. 30 when the pictures of the two getting close at a bar and spending a weekend in nature together went viral. It led to them both hosting the show the rest of the week, but they were suspended soon after.

ABC Network president Kim Godwin addressed the relationship the following Monday on an editorial call as the company attempts to figure out how to handle it all.

“I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I really have taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization,” Godwin said, per a source who was on the call. “These decisions are not easy, they are not knee-jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of us — the people here at ABC.”

The initial reactions by social media were comedic gold but scroll below to see what people are saying now that they’re out in public together.

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Spotted In Public Together For First Time Since Scandal, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com