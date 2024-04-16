Tech Afcionado MKBHD Calling Humane’s AI Pin The “Worst Device He Has Ever Reviewed,” Sparks Social Media Discourse

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

YouTuber Marques Brownlee , aka MKBHD, has caused quite a stir with his recent review of Humane’s AI Pin.

Regarding reviews on your favorite tech items, the newest smartphones, smart cars, electric vehicles, and other new gadgets, no one is more revered than MKBHD. The tech enthusiast has become the go-to for all things tech, and his YouTube page has become the premiere destination for reviews, boasting over 18 million followers.

So it’s no surprise that his opinions can make or break an item’s reception by the masses; Brownlee’s latest review is a case in point.

Humane’s new AI Pin arrived, and it’s not receiving any glowing reviews from anyone. However, MKBD’s in-depth analysis, in which he said it was the “worst product I’ve ever reviewed…for now,” has caused quite a stir on X, formerly Twitter.

In the video, Brownlee ripped the wearable tech, slamming it for being “too much of a pain to use” and noting that it was “bad at almost everything it does.”

The popular YouTuber said the device’s responses to commands were often slow and incorrect because the generative AI chatbot technology was not up to snuff.

He slammed the device’s battery life, pointing out that in his review, it could only last a couple of hours during heavy use.

His thoughts on the camera were no better, adding that photos taken by the Ai Pin “look pretty bad” and videos “look even worse.”

He Did Have Some Positive Things To Say

But his review was all negative; he did like the Ai Pins’ ability to save notes quickly and how it could be used for first-person videos, adding, “As a brand new product and a team trying to make something new — that I respect, I respect the attempt.”

But in the same breath, he also said the device has “a long way to go” before it hits the usable stage and that “never buy a product based on the future promise of updates to it.”

The Backlash From His Review

Following the release of his review, there was some backlash, most notably from internet personality Daniel Vassallo. In a post on X, Vassallo called out Brownlee, saying, “I find it distasteful, almost unethical, to say this when you have 18 million subscribers. It’s hard to explain why, but with great reach comes great responsibility.”

“Potentially killing someone else’s nascent project reeks of carelessness. First, do no harm.”

In response to Vassallo’s assertions, Brownlee wrote, “We disagree on what my job is.”

Of course, Vassallo’s comments opened up a discourse. Some pointed out the power of MKBHD’s opinion, and one person alluded to how he “bankrupted a company in 41 seconds.”

Some defended Brownlee. Philip DeFranco said in a YouTube video that Vassallo’s post on X was “one of the dumbest, braindead takes” he had ever seen.

MoistCr1TiKaL said Vassallo’s response to MKBHD’s review was “dogsh*t” and helped potential buyers steer clear of a “turbo ass” product.

It definitely sounds like Vassallo is a hater.

