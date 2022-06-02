THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

While the majority of dads claim that gifts are not necessary, that is all the more reason to step it up for Father’s Day. Therefore it is time to start thinking of how to bring a smile to that very special man in your life.

The renewed confidence that a man gets from being freshly groomed is indescribable and that is a high that never gets old. While having a barber on call isn’t economical, it is easier than you think to provide them with the tools so that they can create their own magic at home. So why not tap into helping them invest into themselves?

Don’t fret, we are here to help you navigate the shopping journey with ease. Whether it’s for your father, brother, uncle, friend or mentor, there are plenty of ways to honor them without breaking the bank. Luckily, CassiusLife.com has done all the work for you with a thoughtful collection of products to keep them well-groomed, connected and coordinated.

The Cassius Life 2022 Father’s Day Gift Guide To Keeping Dad Fresh was originally published on cassiuslife.com