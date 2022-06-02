Brought to you by King C. Gillette
While the majority of dads claim that gifts are not necessary, that is all the more reason to step it up for Father’s Day. Therefore it is time to start thinking of how to bring a smile to that very special man in your life.
Don’t fret, we are here to help you navigate the shopping journey with ease. Whether it’s for your father, brother, uncle, friend or mentor, there are plenty of ways to honor them without breaking the bank. Luckily, CassiusLife.com has done all the work for you with a thoughtful collection of products to keep them well-groomed, connected and coordinated.
The Cassius Life 2022 Father’s Day Gift Guide To Keeping Dad Fresh was originally published on cassiuslife.com
1. King C. Gillette Style MasterSource:King C. Gillette
The King C. Gillette Style Master is a versatile tool that’s fully waterproof so it can be used in the shower. This cordless trimmer has 4D Blades that trim both long and short hairs for easy, fast, comfortable strokes while shaving. It’s designed to edge, trim, and stubble, and also features a replaceable full metal blade that’s good for up to 6 months of close shaves, a pivoting contour head for hard to reach areas, and a slim 360˚ rubberized grip for max precision. It is the perfect tool to Master Your Facial Hair.
2. Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth SpeakerSource:Marshall
Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker provides larger than life sound for any room; big or small. Built with advanced components, it produces clean and precise audio, even at the highest levels.
3. Bulova American Clipper WatchSource:Bulova
The Bulova American Clipper Watch features a stainless steel case, automatic self-winding movement with 40-hour power reserve and open case back, black dial with markers and day/date feature, flat mineral glass. Additionally, the crocodile embossed black leather strap with three-piece buckle closure give this timepiece a sophisticated finish.
4. King C. Gillette Soft Beard BalmSource:King C. Gillette
Keep his beard soft, smooth and photo ready on Father’s Day with the King C. Gillette Soft Beard Balm. It’s infused with rich cocoa butter, argan oil and shea butter to deeply condition your facial hair. For best results apply it to damp or dry beard hair and work it in thoroughly. Additionally, it can be used as a leave-in beard softener or as a deep conditioning beard mask before rinsing in the shower.
5. LuvForDrip SocksSource:LUVFORDRIP
You read the caption; don’t over think it.
6. Steel Series Apex 5 Gaming KeyboardSource:STEEL SERIES
The Apex 5 combines the smoothness of a membrane switch with the added durability, performance, and satisfying tactile click of a blue mechanical switch, for a premium gaming experience where you don’t have to choose one over the other. You can also customize the OLED screen with your favorite gifs, view on-the-fly game info, incoming Discord messages, settings, and more.
7. Bally Bevye WalletSource:Bally
The Bally Bevye Wallet furthers Bally’s dedication to sustainability through recycled leather and eco-nylon across versatile, modern styles. The Bevye wallet in black coated recycled leather features internal card slots and a flat note pocket. Additionally, the signature Bally Stripe detail sits to the front for those subtle flexes.
8. Spotlight Oral Care Men’s Teeth Whitening StripsSource:SPOTLIGHT ORAL CARE
Spotlight Oral Care’s Men’s Whitening Strips use the same formula from their traditional whitening strips but the shape and size of these strips have been specifically designed to cater for men.
9. Polo Ralph Lauren Leather Travel CaseSource:Polo Ralph Lauren
The Polo Ralph Lauren Leather Travel Case is crafted from full-grain leather, this sleek travel case is the perfect size to hold your grooming essentials.
10. King C. Gillette Beard and Face WashSource:King C. Gillette
Keep his beard and skin fresh and clean with the refreshing King C. Gillette Beard and Face Wash. Coconut water, argan oil, and avocado oil work their magic to nourish your beard and have you looking and feeling your best every day. It not only cleanses and nourishes your facial hair, but also leaves your skin feeling fresh and clean.