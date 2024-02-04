Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

Published on February 4, 2024

66th GRAMMY AWARDS Red carpet arrivals

Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty


The 66th Annual GRAMMY was held in Las Angeles honoring The who’s who in the music industry from Jay-Z to Taylor Swift.  And in true GRAMMY fashion, celebs wore clothing that is more than likely way out of our budget… some good and some very questionable.

From Victoria Monet in Versace to Kat Graham in Stephane Rolland, some of Hollywood’s brightest stars gave us looks we will never forget.  Check them out below

1. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Doja Cat at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing Dilara

2. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Janelle Monáe at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards 

3. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Victoria Monét at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing Versace

4. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards 

5. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

 Laverne Cox attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards

6. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Muni Long at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards 

7. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Lana Del Rey at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards 

8. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Taylor Swift at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing Taylor Swift

9. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Lenny Kravitz attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards 

10. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Lainey Wilson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards 

11. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Erica Campbell attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards 

12. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Halle Bailey and Darryl Dwayne “DDG” Grandberry Jr. at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing custom Gucci

13. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

ICE SPICE at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing Babyphat

14. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Bebe Rexha at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards 

15. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

John Legend arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards 

16. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Caroline Polachek at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards Olivier Theyskens

17. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Maluma at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards

18. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Billie Eilish at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards 

19. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Babyface at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing Versace

20. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Jelly Roll at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards 

21. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

 Fantasia Barrino attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards wearing Cong Tri

22. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Dua Lipa attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards wearing Lorenzo Posocco

23. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Miley Cyrus at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing custom Masion Margiela

24. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Kat Graham at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing Stephane Rolland

25. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Coi Leray attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards wearing Saint Laurent

26. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Dawn Richard attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards by Khosrov

27. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Jordin Sparks attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards wearing Zigman

28. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Coco Jones arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards wearing Celia Kritharioti

29. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Lizzo attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards 

30. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Folake Olowofoyeku arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards

31. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Christina Aguilera at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards wearing Fashion East

32. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Ellie Goulding at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards 

33. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Chrissy Teigen at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards 

34. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Flavor Flav at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards 

35. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Jon Batiste at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards 

36. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Chloe Bailey arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards wearing Gaurav Gupta

37. The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion

The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion Source:Getty

Summer Walker at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards 

