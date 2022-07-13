The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Adulting, the pandemic, politics, and today’s economy are just a few things that can contribute to your stress level.

Wallethub conducted a study in the U.S., based on work stress, financial stress, family stress, and stress related to health and safety to compile a list of cities based on their stress levels. According to their report, Wallethub “compared more than 180 cities across 40 key metrics. Our data set ranges from average weekly work hours to the unemployment rate to divorce and suicide rates.”

So who made the list? Two cities in Ohio made the top 10 most stressful with one landing at #1. Want to skip out on the stress altogether? Consider relocating to Fremont California as they’ve earned the title of the least stressful city in the U.S.

See the top 10 most stressful cities on the list below

This City in Ohio Just Earned The #1 Stressed City in the US was originally published on wzakcleveland.com