Is Pinkydoll “light skin fishing?” The TikTok star is clapping back at claims that she is hoodwinking and bamboozling folk out here.
Confusion hit X timelines when Pinkydoll hit the stage at the Streamy Awards looking like a brown bombshell and not like an NPC with light skin doing weird things for views.
TMZ caught up with Pinkydoll, and she made it clear she is proud to be Black and, in her painfully robotic voice, basically chalks it up to being in the sun.
Per TMZ:
Still, X users are reacting to Pinkydoll’s new hue and sounding off on Elon Musk’s sh*tty platform.
“The fact pinky doll tricked the colorists and the algorithms,” one X user wrote.
“Yall be letting yt women get away with Blackfishing, but you mad at PinkyDoll for fooling colorists and making money off of yall??” another X user wrote.
“Got a lightskin friend look like Pinkydoll, got a dark skin friend look like Pinkydoll,” another hilarious X post read.
LOL.
You can see more reactions to Pinkydoll’s alleged lightskin fishing ways in the gallery below.
—
Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty
TikTok Star PinkyDoll Defends Her Blackness After Being Accused of “Light Skin Fishing,” X Users React was originally published on hiphopwired.com
