Today’s Black Nepo Babies Are SO Gifted: See The Stars Inside [Gallery]

The rise of nepo babies is fascinating to say the least. The best part about the ascension of today’s entertainers — who come from Hollywood’s biggest stars — is that many of them are extremely talented. Check out a gallery of today’s Black nepo babies who are SO gifted inside.

If you are unfamiliar with the phrase nepo baby, we will explain further. It means the celebrity is a child of someone who’s already quite successful. Of course, they aren’t always an actual baby. Some nepo babies are full grown adults like actress and entrepreneur Tracee Ellis Ross, who is the daughter of pop star Diana Ross or beloved artist Lenny Kravitz who is the son of famous actress Roxie Roker.

The nepotism baby discourse found its virality in February 2022 with a tweet about the cast of the critically-acclaimed TV series “Euphoria,” starring Zendaya (who is not a nepo baby).

The tweet revealed that the “movie director” in question is Judd Apatow, one of the most powerful producers in Hollywood. Social media also quickly discovered “Euphoria’s” Sam Levinson is a nepo baby himself. His dad Good Morning, Vietnam.

While this has historically been going on since the early days of Hollywood, it’s become more prevalent to see nepo babies birthed from Black stars. Being a Black star in Hollywood is not a birthright. Instead, it’s considered more of a privilege. Mega stars like Beyoncé are finally in a position to start their own families at the age of 41, so we’re slowly seeing the first real generation of nepo babies amongst Black Hollywood.

Now that these stars have forged a successful path amongst the biggest names in the industry, their children have the opportunity to see fame from birth like their White luminary counterparts.

In this list, we found some of our favorite Black nepo babies on the rise. Most of these rising stars have cultikvated a path all on their own separate from their super star parents. It’s inspiring to see their personal journeys to the top.

Check out our gallery of today’s Black nepo babies who are SO talented below:

