Viral TikTok Pink Sauce Gets Released In Walmart, Twitter’s Still Skeptical

Random trends go viral, and a new product is suddenly on the market, just like the pink sauce, which currently has 641 million hashtags.

It all started last June when TikTok creator Chef Pii unveiled a pink-colored dipping sauce to all her followers. Fans were instantly intrigued, and the chef began selling the sauce and shipping it around the country.

However, people soon worried about the nutritional value, its shipping methods, lack of preservatives, the $20 price point, and whether it contained milk. At one point, the creator went on Instagram Live to defend herself against the naysayers and said she didn’t need FDA approval because she doesn’t sell medical products.

After the controversy, it appears Chef Pii decided to lay low and build and is now partnering with Dave’s Gourmet for a clean rebrand.

“However, her lack of commercial food production knowledge led to significant obstacles, and she had to pause the production leaving throngs of customers waiting for their product with no immediate solution to satisfy the overwhelming demand for this unique product,” reads the press release.

Dave’s Gourmet brand has landed her sauce at over 4,000 Walmart locations and will exclusively be sold at the store from mid-January until July 2023.

Dave’s Gourmet President David Neuman spoke on the company reinventing the sauce to adhere to FDA guidelines and is finally ready for the world to get a taste.

“In less than a week, we nailed it!” said Neuman. “Our R&D team was able to re-formulate the sauce to match Chef Pii’s exact color and flavor profile for the product and at the same time change some of the ingredients to make the sauce less complicated, dairy-free, and clean of any preservatives, artificial colors or flavors. The public will end up receiving a shelf-stable version of the sensational sauce that Chef Pii envisioned in her Miami kitchen.”

Chef Pii has also made the sauce more palatable for some, as it’s now vegan and gluten-free, and you can buy it here.

Viral TikTok Pink Sauce Gets Released In Walmart, Twitter’s Still Skeptical was originally published on cassiuslife.com