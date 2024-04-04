Listen Live
What's Beef? Our Favorite Collabs From Every Rapper Beefing With Drake (Right Now)

Published on April 4, 2024

Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty



Drake has had his fair share of rap beef over the years. From Meek Mill to Common, and now Kendrick Lamar and Future, Drizzy has had to defend himself against some of the best rappers in the game.

But it wasn’t always like this.

Many of Drake’s opps have come to light with their true feelings after they’ve already joined forces with the MC from Toronto. After all, doing a song with Drizzy is like a cheat code for some artists. They often see spikes in streams and new levels of fame after they’ve linked with him on wax.

After the most recent onslaught of Drake-aimed bars from K. Dot, many wonder if some of our favorite rap collaborations will ever happen again. The Drake and Rick Ross records always slap. The fact that we may never get another joint record from Drake and Future is honestly a travesty for hip-hop.

But of all the artists currently feuding with The Boy, whose song is the best?

We’ll leave that for you to sort out.

For now, let’s take a trip down memory lane and relive some of the best joint records Drake has done with anyone currently beefing with him.

The list of rappers who have (or have potentially had) beef with Drake is fluid:

  • Future
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Pusha T
  • Kanye West
  • Travis Scott
  • ASAP Rocky
  • Nav
  • Rick Ross
  • Meek Mill
  • Megan Thee Stallion

Who are we missing? Let us know in the comments.

Keep scrolling to check out our favorite collabs from every rapper beefing with Drake (right now)…

What’s Beef? Our Favorite Collabs From Every Rapper Beefing With Drake (Right Now)  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. Our Favorite Collabs From Every Rapper Beefing With Drake – Future: Diamonds Dancing

2. Our Favorite Collabs From Every Rapper Beefing With Drake – Kendrick Lamar: Poetic Justice

3. Our Favorite Collabs From Every Rapper Beefing With Drake – Meek Mill: Going Bad

4. Our Favorite Collabs From Every Rapper Beefing With Drake – Rick Ross: Gold Roses

5. Our Favorite Collabs From Every Rapper Beefing With Drake – Big Sean, Kanye West: Blessings

6. Our Favorite Collabs From Every Rapper Beefing With Drake – Travis Scott: Sicko Mode

7. Our Favorite Collabs From Every Rapper Beefing With Drake – The Weekend: The Zone

8. Our Favorite Collabs From Every Rapper Beefing With Drake – A$AP Rocky: F*ckin Problems

9. Our Favorite Collabs From Every Rapper Beefing With Drake: Jay Z: Pound Cake

10. Our Favorite Collabs From Every Rapper Beefing With Drake – Nav: Doing Damage

