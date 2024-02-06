Xbox Gaming Community In Shambles After Multiple Reports of Exclusives Ttitles Heading To PlayStation 5

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The Xbox community is in shambles after several leaks over the weekend, indicating a significant shift when it comes to the company’s “exclusive” titles is coming.

Multiple reports from The Verge, XboxEra, and Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb claim Xbox will put exclusive titles like Bethesda releases, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Starfield, and even Gears of Wars are coming to the PlayStation 5, adding a lot of fuel to those Xbox going multiplatform fires.

According to The Verge’s reporting, a source close to Bethesda told the outlet that MachineGames, which is owned by Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax Media, is “considering” releasing the upcoming Indiana Jones game on the PS5 console after its launch on PC and Xbox Series X/S in 2024.

We got our first look at Indiana Jones and the Great Circle during the recent Developer_Direct presentation, and it met with some mixed reactions, with some excited about the game and others mum on the idea of the game being in first person.

Per XboxEra’s reporting, Starfield, the massive Xbox exclusive, is also coming to the PlayStation 5, allegedly sometime after the release of the Shattered Space DLC. The website also claims Microsoft has invested in more PlayStation 5 dev kits to make the interstellar RPG’s jump to the PS5 happen.

“The other one that I’ve heard that’s definitely under consideration—it doesn’t mean that it’s going to happen, but it’s in talks—is Gears of War,” Grubb said on a recent episode of Game Mess Mornings.

Other games like live service pirate adventure Sea of Thieves and Tango Gamework’s surprise hit Hi-Fi Rush are also rumored to jump from Xbox consoles to the PS5.

As you can imagine, the news sent the Xbox community spiraling on X, formerly Twitter, with Spaces titled, I’m not an Xbox fanboy anymore.”

We’re dead serious. Well-known Xbox enthusiast Tim Dogg started it, and we paid a visit to it, and it was A LOT, to say the least.

Phil Spencer Hears You

Hilariously, while all this was happening, Xbox Chief Phil Spencer was happily playing Diablo IV, according to Tim Dog, but he finally broke his silence on Monday, Feb 5.

In a very Spencer-like response, he wrote on X:

“We’re listening and we hear you. We’ve been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned.”

Oh boy.

He honestly needs to say something now, but we’re just going to have to be patient and wait on Phil.

Justified Anger or Just Overeacting?

Until that day comes, and Phil drops the news many Xbox fans are dreading, there are plenty of reactions, some hilarious, also quite delirious.

Are these reactions to this news warranted? We guess. Listen, we get it; some people buy these consoles due to brand loyalty and love the idea you can have certain titles on them.

Believe it or not, some gamers bought a PS4 or PS5 because they want to play exclusives like Marvel’s Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn, or God of War.

Xbox console owners were hoping to get the same thing, and hearing games they used in their arguments to prop up their consoles are now possibly heading to the competitor.

Then, some don’t care where they play their games; they want a machine that can run them flawlessly.

But if this news is accurate, it does seem that Xbox is waving the white flag, and understandably, the people who ran out and bought Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are now giving them the ultimate side-eye.

We shall see if there is any truth to these reports next week when Phil Spencer speaks on it; until then, you can see more reactions in the gallery below.

