Xbox Partner Preview Gives Xbox Series X Owner Mulitple Reasons To Be Hopeful

Yes, we know the Xbox community is still trying to get it all together, but this latest Xbox Partner Preview should give them hope that their Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are not just expensive paperweights.

On Wednesday, March 6, the 30-minute Xbox Partner Preview showcase was all about games. It highlighted many games coming to the Xbox Series X, Windows PC, and Game Pass this year and much later.

Xbox owners and Game Pass subscribers saw game trailers for titles such as Final Fantasy 14 Online, which is finally making its way to Xbox consoles after living exclusively on PC and PlayStation consoles.

Other announcements came from Capcom, 11 Bit Studios, which had a strong presence during the presentation, EA Originals, and many more.

A few standouts to use were The Alters from 11 Bit Studios, which finally shows us what Capcom’s Kunitsu-Gami: Path of The Goddess is all about, and the upcoming Metroidvania-style game Tales of Kenzera: Zau, which is giving us the purest of Black Panther vibes despite not even being a Marvel game.

So if you missed it, hit the gallery below for all of the announcements.

