Yes, we know the Xbox community is still trying to get it all together, but this latest Xbox Partner Preview should give them hope that their Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are not just expensive paperweights.
On Wednesday, March 6, the 30-minute Xbox Partner Preview showcase was all about games. It highlighted many games coming to the Xbox Series X, Windows PC, and Game Pass this year and much later.
Xbox owners and Game Pass subscribers saw game trailers for titles such as Final Fantasy 14 Online, which is finally making its way to Xbox consoles after living exclusively on PC and PlayStation consoles.
Other announcements came from Capcom, 11 Bit Studios, which had a strong presence during the presentation, EA Originals, and many more.
A few standouts to use were The Alters from 11 Bit Studios, which finally shows us what Capcom’s Kunitsu-Gami: Path of The Goddess is all about, and the upcoming Metroidvania-style game Tales of Kenzera: Zau, which is giving us the purest of Black Panther vibes despite not even being a Marvel game.
So if you missed it, hit the gallery below for all of the announcements.
Xbox Partner Preview Gives Xbox Series X Owner Mulitple Reasons To Be Hopeful was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. Unknown 9: Awakening – Announcement Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview
Are you ready to believe in the Unknown? Become Haroona, embrace your powers, and embark on a quest for the truth. Unknown 9: Awakening comes out this summer on Xbox.
2. Sleight of Hand – Announce Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview
Infiltrate the hardboiled, rain-slicked city of Taboo, where ritual magic and cursed artifacts set apart those with power from those without. Sleight of Hand is a 3rd-person Stealth-Action Deckbuilder about taking down the coven you used to run with.
3. The Alters – Gameplay Reveal Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview
See The Alters gameplay explained! Explore an emotional sci-fi game that features a unique blend of adventure, survival, and base-building elements. Play as Jan Dolski, a simple worker who creates alternative versions of himself in a desperate attempt to escape from a planet where even sun rays can prove deadly.
4. Creatures of Ava – Reveal Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview
Let your empathy guide you as you play an exciting action-adventure, creature saver game. Understand and tame the creatures of Ava and let them lead you through a variety of ecosystems – all in the hopes of saving the planet from a life-consuming infection.
5. Now on Roblox: Chucky’s on the loose! | Xbox Partner Preview
The world of horror meets gaming in GRIEFVILLE, where a new era of nightmares begins with the addition of Chucky, the iconic doll himself.
6. The Sinking City 2 – Announce Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview
We are excited to officially unveil The Sinking City 2, a Lovecraftian survival horror set in an otherworldly rendition of Arkham in the 1920s United States. Coming to Xbox Series X|S in 2025.
7. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone Trilogy – Launch Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview
Play the original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. trilogy on Xbox today!
8. Monster Jam Showdown – Announcement Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview
Fire up your engines and get ready to take part in the most groundbreaking game of the year! #MonsterJamShowdown is coming in 2024!
9. Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass | Xbox Partner Preview
She once made a choice to live.
Now, she’ll need to find the answer.
The final chapter of Persona 3 Reload, Episode Aigis – The Answer – arrives in September 2024!
Purchase the Expansion Pass on March 12th to unlock the first wave of DLC. Available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC.
10. The First Berserker: Khazan – Gameplay Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview
The First Berserker: Khazan is a hardcore Action-RPG based on the Dungeon & Fighter franchise, an ongoing franchise of 18 years with more than 850 Million users worldwide.
Khazan, the Great General of the Pell Los Empire, who overcame death, and sets out to reveal the incidents that led to his downfall and seek vengeance on his enemies.
The First Berserker: Khazan awaits you with hardcore stylish action with a unique mashup of reality and anime-inspired graphics!
11. Tales of Kenzera: Zau – Gameplay Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview
Brave the beautiful & treacherous lands of Kenzera with the God of Death in Tales of Kenzera™: ZAU, and reclaim your father’s spirit.
12. Frostpunk 2 – Date Reveal + Preorder Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview
Frostpunk 2 is coming to PC on July 25th! Pre-order now on the Microsoft Store and get a one-week access to the Beta in April. https://www.xbox.com/games/store/p/9P…
Frostpunk 2 is a city-survival game set 30 years after an apocalyptic blizzard ravaged Earth, transforming our world into a harsh, icy wasteland. In the game you must face a new deadly threat that appears on the horizon – human nature and its unsatiated thirst for power.
13. FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – A Life-changing Story Awaits | Xbox Partner Preview
A life-changing story awaits in FINAL FANTASY XIV Online!
Play the Open Beta now and get ready for the full release on March 21, 2024.
The Starter Edition will be available through Game Pass Ultimate Perks! Claim between March 21 and April 19, 2024.
14. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess – Gameplay Trailer “Kagura” | Xbox Partner Preview
A new tale of the Kami awaits…
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will be released in 2024 on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows.
