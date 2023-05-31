You Can’t Compare Where You Can’t Compete: Latto’s List Of Hits (So Far)

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Latto’s latest single “Put It On Da Floor” produced by Go Grizz has the TikTok girlies in a chokehold. Meanwhile, her haters are loud and proud on Twitter comparing her to the likes of Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice. It made us think about the countless hits the young star already gave her fans. Check out a gallery of her hits (so far) inside.

The Atlanta rapper has made some impressive strides in music. Latto’s latest single “Put It On Da Floor” has social media users ripping themselves out of plastic bags. While her rapper peers are dropping their own verses. The single was teased during her Weekend One Coachella Festival performance, which fueled a “beef” between her and Coi Leray that she later cleared up. Since then, the song has become a viral sensation online.

Many users are hopping on the “Put It On Da Floor” trend, including prom-goers, bus drivers and others who show themselves wrapped in a plastic and ripping themselves out of bags as the song plays.

The social media trend started from one of the single’s opening lines, “Rip me out the plastic, I been actin’ brand new.”

Latto’s rapper peers are so inspired by the viral sensation that they are adding their own flare to it. Meek Mill decided to post his own rendition on Sunday (May 28). He’s joined by a group of men in Black, rapping his own verse saying, “You know we ain’t in the NBA, but we all players with that s**t.”

Latto is steadily making moves on and off the Internet, continuing as an opening act on Lizzo’s “Special Tour.” Lizzo showed love to the Southside rapper by posting her “Put It On Da Floor” challenge on TikTok.

Though there’s a lot of love, there is a lot of hate coming from fans online towards Latto. There have been comparisons between her and Nicki Minaj, asking who would win in a freestyle battle. Many users believe Latto would wash Nicki away. Others are saying that Nicki is the OG with the pen and can’t be touched.

The comparisons don’t stop there. Fans are asking the same about Ice Spice vs. Latto. Most users agree that Ice Spice is just getting started and can’t compete with Latto’s existing and expanding catalogue.

What are your thoughts?

Check out a gallery of Latto’s current hits below:

