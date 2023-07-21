Watch: Paramore Makes Rico Nasty’s Teenage Dreams Come True

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Rico Nasty lived her 13-year-old fantasy, performing alongside Paramore at The Forum in Los Angeles. The famous rock band are currently on the second leg of their North American tour in support of their seventh studio album. The group is full of surprises, bringing out new and old friends like Rico and even Billie Eilish. Check out few clips from the memorable show inside.

Paramore closed out their final LA show at The Kia Forum last night (July 20), where they invited Rico Nasty and Billie Eilish to share the stage with them.

They performed their greatest hits like “That’s What You Get,” “Decode,:” “Rose Coloured Boy” and “Last Hope.” Throughout the tour, they have invited other popular artists to join them on stage when playing fan-favorites like “Misery Business.” Special guests who have joined Paramore on stage so far include PinkPantheress and Lil Uzi Vert. The most recent happened to be their “brand new friend” Rico Nasty, who was beyond thrilled to share the stage with one of her greatest inspirations.

Rico Nasty was sure to give the band their flowers as she sported a pair of pants covered in pictures of Paramore’s lead singer Hayley Williams. She told Williams she loved her, to which Williams said, “I love you too. I’m so happy to know you.”

Rico posted a clip from their joint performance, saying, “Is this even Reallllll !!!!!!! @paramore I love you . I’ve loved you for 13 years . I will continue to love you . Thank you thank you thank you for existing !!!!! Best night ever fit by @lindseyhartman @lefthandla @lindseyhartman u are the best seriously .”

Check out the clip below:

Famed singer Eilish was also invited up on stage with Paramore to perform “All I Wanted.” She was met with a very eager and shocked crowd of fans.

Aside from creating space for today’s biggest stars and up and coming acts, the band has also been sure to use their platform to spread awareness about privilege and power.

Williams gave a speech about holding people in power accountable. “Between all of us, every person in this room, together we will hold people in power accountable. Especially when said people have such small dick energy.”

That’s how you do it! Over a decade later, Paramore continues to be a force in music. Be sure to check out their upcoming show dates here.

