STREAMED: Travis Scott Taps The Weeknd & Bad Bunny For “KPOP,” Ice Spice Releases Deluxe Version Of ‘Like..?’ & More

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Travis Scott f. The Weeknd & Bad Bunny — “KPOP”

What happens when three of music’s biggest names collide? Travis Scott joins forces with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd in order to answer that question with “KPOP.”

The global trio of Cactus Jack, Abel and Benito deliver dance-ready melodies over infectious production. Boi-1da, Jahaan Sweet, Illangelo and BNYX handle production here while the superstars deliver three separate verses with bilingual flare.

Scott has also been teasing the collaboration with a Pulp Fiction-style prop. Leading up to its release, all three streaming titans held a mysterious Travis-linked briefcase.

“KPOP” is a single off that forthcoming album, UTOPIA. But the fun continues as Travis is reportedly slated to debut the new music during a performance in front of the Pyramids of Egypt in Giza.

Nas — Magic 2

Nas has some more Magic up his sleeves. The celebrated Queensbridge emcee unleashes the second installment of his new mystical series with help from his trusted producer, Hit-Boy.

Two years after releasing the original, Nas drops the sequel with a couple of guest appearances. 50 Cent makes a rare appearance on “Office Hours.” “Y’all ain’t heard me in a minute,” he said on social media. “Nas felt like it was time, so it’s done.” Elsewhere, 21 Savage also makes an appearance on the previously-released “One Mic, One Gun.”

This marks a milestone for Hit-Boy, who produced this offering. “It’s so insane,” Hit-Boy says via social media. “Nas is dropping his fifth album produced by me in the last 3 years tonight. Time flies when you having fun. Why I feel like we just getting goin?”

Nas has also celebrated their collaborative energy in the past. “He’s like my Quincy,” he explained to Apple Music. “If I were to work with Hit-Boy on the next thing I do, I think that we would do something magical.”

Ice Spice — Like..? (Deluxe)

Ice Spice has taken the music world by storm. After breaking out with “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and “Bikini Bottom,” she’s released a series of charting collaborations. Now, with three songs on the Billboard Hot 100, the New York rapper unveils her newest music on Like..? (Deluxe).

The new version of her EP features four new songs, including “Butterfly Ku,” “Deli,” “How High?” and “On the Radar,” a bonus cut from her On the Radar freestyle.

This could also be a sign of things to come. She recently spoke with Apple Music about upcoming material. “I am working on new music,” she says in the video. “I hope to have a body of work out in the next year. Some collabs that even I didn’t expect to have. And I have some more really interesting things on the way, unbelievable things, honestly.”

Bas f. J. Cole — “Passport Bros”

J. Cole is on another feature run. After collaborating with j-hope, Smino, Lil Durk and Summer Walker, the Dreamville boss teams up with one of his artists, Bas, for another collaboration, “Passport Bros.”

Bas opts to sing on this new track while Cole basks in some current events. “The news just dropped, I’m a partial owner,” he says, referring to a recent report that he’s joined the ownership group behind the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets. “What can I say? Tell Coach Cliff to suit me up and I’ll play.”

Additionally, Cole says producer T-Minus’ recent bachelor party vacation in Spain inspired this record. “This song gonna forever remind me of Barcelona,” he says. “@tminus bachelor trip that brought me back outside.” He also teased his long-awaited album The Fall Off in the post.

The two Dreamville artists also linked up for the “Passport Bros” music video. It’s a globe-trotting affair, showcasing scenes labeled as Barcelona, Tokyo and more.

STREAMED: Travis Scott Taps The Weeknd & Bad Bunny For “KPOP,” Ice Spice Releases Deluxe Version Of ‘Like..?’ & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com