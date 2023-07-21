Report: Brother of Ex-NFL Player Pled Guilty to Murder in The Death of a Coach at a Little League Texas Football Game

As reported by Claire Crouch, a representative for the Dallas County District Attorney’s office, Yaqub Salik Talib, 40, pled guilty Thursday to the charge in the killing of Michael Hickmon, 43. She stated that Talib accepted to a 37-year prison sentence and that he will be sentenced in August.

During a fight between adults at a little league football game in Lancaster last August, witnesses reportedly saw Talib pull out a gun and shoot Hickmon multiple times, according to the police. It was later reported to police that the incident started when Hickmon went to pick up the ball and someone kicked it away, but police stated it was sparked by a disagreement between the rival coaching staffs over calls made by the officiating crew.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the sons of both Talib brothers and Hickmon’s son participated on the same squad.

After the shooting, Yaqub Talib fled the field and eventually surrendered to authorities. At the time, his attorney indicated that his client “regrets the tragic loss of life” but was surrendering so that he might “have the chance to say his side of the story.”

Five-time Pro Bowler and 2020 retiree Aqib Talib has announced his departure from the NFL. Last year, he was slated to be a contributor for “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video, but he resigned after the unfortunate event that took place.