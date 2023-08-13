Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Kandi Burruss Gives Us Glam At Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Stop In Atlanta

Kandi Burruss is a whole vibe.

Published on August 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
The Morning Hustle Cash Grab Game 2023 Graphics
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Kandi Burruss gave us glam over the weekend when she attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour stop in Atlanta. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star definitely pulled out all the stops for Bey’s popular world tour and gave us fashion goals in the process!

For this look, the reality star served face in a diamond-encrusted bralette which she paired with a pair of silver leggings.  She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and added silver hoop earrings to give the look a pop. She paired the ensemble with matching shoes which complemented the look perfectly and served face and body as she modeled the look to perfection for her Instagram followers. As for her hair, the beauty took us back to the ’90s with high pigtails and swooped edges.

Taking to the platform, Kandi first shared an Instagram Reel to her profile where she showed off the fit from all angles. In the video, she danced along to Beyoncé’s signature hits alongside her girl, Latasha Wright.“Last night at @beyonce concert was a vibe! @latashawright & I were performing at the performance! 🤣🤣🤣🤣” she captioned the Reel. Check it out below.

But one show just wasn’t enough for Kandi, as she stepped out for night two of the Rennaisance tour in Atlanta. This time, she rocked her hair in a high ponytail and wore another silver top to match the theme of the evening. She posed alongside Chloe x Halle as well as her family and friends.

“It should cost a billion to look this good! Night 2 at @beyonce concert! 📸 @morrisdeshe” captioned the post. Check it out below.

As usual, we’re not the only ones completely swooning over this look as many of the beauty’s thousands of IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “🔥🔥🔥🔥PERIOD!;” wrote one follower while another commented, “BEYOND!!!! 😍” and “Beautyyyyyy” and another wrote, “GIRL you are SLAYING on a WHOLE OTHER LEVEL. The gorgeousity friend is just… OVERWHELMING 😍😍🤯🤯.”

We’re loving this look on Kandi! What do you think about her effortless slay?

DON’T MISS…

Kandi Burruss Pulls Off Hilarious Spoof Of Soldier Boy Interview

Five Times Kandi Burruss Gave Us Boss Babe Energy

Kandi Burruss Has The Internet In Stitches Over Her Rolling Ray and Bobby Lytes Impression

Kandi Burruss Gives Us Glam At Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Stop In Atlanta  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close