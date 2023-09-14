Nelly Confirms He And Ashanti Are Boo’d Up Again, ‘Sometimes Being Separate You Understand One Another More’

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Nelly officially confirmed that he and Ashanti have reunited as a couple. The rapper sat down with Rasheeda and Kirk Frost on Boss Moves With Rasheeda to discuss his renewed relationship with the singer, and he couldn’t stop blushing!

Nelly and Ashanti began their dating journey in 2003, during the height of their careers. Their relationship lasted for ten years before they called it quits. After being spotted holding hands at the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight nearly a decade after their breakup, rumors began to fly about a possible rekindled romance. In an interview with ET in February of this year, Nelly described their relationship as a friendship. “Time does wonders for a lot of different things,” the artist explained. “And time is one those things that allows you time to reflect on what’s what, and you get a chance to see things in a different light and see your faults. So, I think we both did that, and it’s cool that we just friends.”

Fast forward to his interview on Boss Moves With Rasheeda, and the St. Louis native confirmed what we all speculated. When asked by Rasheeda if he and Ashanti were a thing again, Nelly flashed an uncontrollable wide smile and responded with, “Yeah, yeah, we cool again.” He said their new relationship was a surprise to both of them and wasn’t “planned.”

“Sometimes being separate, you understand one another more.” The “Air Force Ones” lyricist discussed how being a part gave the couple space to mature and gain new perspectives on themselves emotionally. He also confirmed that this time around, the relationship feels good because there’s no “pressure.” “Before, I felt like both of us were doing what we were doing career-wise, and when you got so many people in the middle of it, it can be tough,” stated Nelly.

We love this for Nelly and Ashanti and hope that the two will thrive this time!

