Summer may have ended, but everywhere Ashanti goes, it’s still hot, hot, hot! The singer – turned professional traveler – showed off her curvaceous form and flat abs in yet another bikini post on social media.

This time, the sexy bombshell posted pictures of a sun-filled trip to the Bahamas. The sky is blue, the water is wet, and Ashanti flexes in each swipe of the September 20 post.

Her bathing suit for the recent trip is a stunning white color. The swimwear style is a classic string bikini with triangle cutouts for the bra.

Ashanti compliments the bold bikini with a high bun, embellished gold earrings, and fashionista favorite: the $500 Loewe Wave mask sunglasses. This simple “beach bae slay” has now become synonymous with the R&B songstress.

Her skin is flawlessly glowing in every capture of the carousel. Ashanti shines like a sun goddess, as she says on Instagram, “Naturally.”

Ashanti’s 8 million followers can’t help but gag over the artist’s sun-kissed sexiness. Ashanti will forever be life goals, vacay goals, and body goals!

“Nobody vacations like Ashanti, baby!! love to see it,” wrote one fan under her post. “Alexa play “Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin ,” commented another.

Ashanti has been breaking the internet even more recently since confirming her relationship with former beau and rapper Nelly. Ashanti attended the MTV Video Music Awards on September 12 carrying a clutch with an old-school picture of her and Nelly. The picture chronicled the first time the two met at the awards show.

Nelly, 48, and Ashanti, 42, go together real bad. Nelly talked about surprising reunion with Rasheeda and Kirk Frost on Rasheeda’s new show Boss Moves on Philo.

We love this for Ashanti – and are here for her constant vacay slay! We can’t wait to see the two together on a couples getaway.

Ashanti And Her Gorgeous Curves Are On Vacation Again. See Her Stunning White Bikini was originally published on hellobeautiful.com