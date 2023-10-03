Issa Rae Named Creative Director of the 2024 American Black Film Festival

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Issa Rae has been appointed as the 2024 American Black Film Festival (ABFF) creative director. Read more details about Rae’s latest position inside.

NICE CROWD (formerly ABFF Ventures), an events company showcasing BIPOC creators, just announced Issa Rae as the creative director for the film festival’s 2024 season. The talented “Insecure” creator and star will work with ABFF co-founders and producers Nicole and Jeff Friday to program the festival lineup. She is also charged with promoting the festival’s mission of showcasing Black talent and discovering new creators, which appropriately aligns with what she already does with her own company HOORAE and beyond.

Rae told Blavity in a statement that she’s “honored” to join NICE CROWD as the ABFF’s creative director.

“As one of the first major festivals to showcase my work, ABFF continues to elevate Black creatives from the ground up, and I’m excited to join its co-founders and producers, Nicole and Jeff Friday, in that mission,” Rae shared.

Nicole and Jeff also shared how they believed Rae would be the perfect partner in making their vision come to life for next year’s festival.

“Throughout the course of her career, Issa Rae has made an indelible impact within the entertainment ecosystem ranging from her wide array of roles – in front of and behind the camera – to her fierce advocacy for equitable representation and opportunities for Black creatives,” they said of Issa’s impact. “We couldn’t think of a better partner to help us continue to embody the ABFF mission of showcasing Black talent — and discovering and amplifying new voices.

The festival also has the support of the city of Miami, where the festival will take place next summer.

“The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau(GMCVB) is proud to once again join in support of the ABFF and the incredible impact this festival has on Greater Miami’s tourism landscape,” Senior Vice President of Multicultural Tourism & Development for the GMCVB, Connie Kinnard, added. “With Nicole and Jeff Friday at the helm, ABFF continues its commitment to shining a light on diverse, up-and-coming talent, ultimately benefiting the Greater Miami and Miami Beach community at-large.”

The ABFF will take place June 12-16 in Miami Beach. Florida.

Rae, who recently starred in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, can be heard in the Max original animated series Young Love. Her Max series “Rap Sh!t” is also set to return soon.

Congrats, Issa!

Issa Rae Named Creative Director of the 2024 American Black Film Festival was originally published on globalgrind.com