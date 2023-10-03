Another year means a new Call Of Duty title. On November 10 you’ll be able to get your hands on Modern Warfare III but today (Oct. 3) Activision revealed the long-awaited trailer for the multiplayer mode of the video game.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III is touting “16 iconic maps modernized for fast-paced combat” (that would be OG launch maps from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2). While we’re sure the campaign will be epic and the zombies will be cool, many players will check in strictly for the multiplier, and the trailer features a peek at all the assault rifles, SMG’s, snipers, kitted-out loadouts and tide-turning killstreaks you will surely desire. As for the soundtrack, it’s Emimen’s “Till I Collapse,” featuring the late, great Nate Dogg.
Starting Friday (Oct. 6), you’ll be able to play the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Multiplayer Beta all weekend on the PlayStation while you’ll get your turn the next weekend if you’re on an XBox or a PC.
Also worth noting, Call of Duty: NEXT will go down this Thursday, October 5, and will be followed up by the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl IV.
Watch the new multiplayer action below.
‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ Multiplayer Trailer, Eminem Holds Down The Music was originally published on hiphopwired.com
