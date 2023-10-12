The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Today we celebrate a latine trailblazer, Sonia Kilo, a multi -genre singer/songwriter, turned into a creative business mogul,wife, mom and “Your Friendly Neighborhood Chismosa.”

You may recall Kilo from one of our 97.9 The Beat Spring Fest concerts when she performed back in 2019! She began singing at the early age of 11 years old and grew up to eventually became a prominent figure in the Latine community.

In 2020 she transitioned into a production company, TwentyXProductions to be able to streamline her impact through creative curation and events as well as a Musical Artist development, Boutique Owner.

Some notable events she has curated are Carne Asada Fest, Cucuy Fest, and her recent concert series “field trip.”

As confirmed by the mayor of Dallas, Eric Johnson Oct 12, 2022 – we celebrate the impact that this Mexican American woman has on our community!

The post En El Barrio With Kirbyyyonna: Meet Latine Trailblazer Sonia Kilo appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

En El Barrio With Kirbyyyonna: Meet Latine Trailblazer Sonia Kilo was originally published on thebeatdfw.com