Kelly Rowland and her chic fashions are at it again. The songstress wowed in a tuxedo skirt set by SIMKHAI at a cocktail party, and she looked exquisite!

The former “Destiny’s Child” group member graced the Los Angeles event, giving opulence and style. She wore a black crop jacket with structured shoulder pads and satin lapels. The “Like This” crooner matched the sassy jacket with a high-waist, ankle-length skirt featuring a satin waistband and a daring thigh-high split. Rowland accessorized her attire with diamond hoop earrings, metallic silver heels, a soft glam makeup beat, and an updo. Her bright red nails added a pop of color to her monochrome outfit.

Rowland attended the cocktail party supporting the launch of Brigette Romanek’s book Liveable Luxe. Below, she posed with the multihyphenate Elaine Welteroth, and both ladies looked glamorous.

Kelly Rowland Fashion

It’s been a style extravaganza in Rowland’s atmosphere as of late. The mother of two has been blazing our timelines with looks that can’t be denied. She was recently honored as a Fashion Icon during the 2023 New York Fashion Week at Harlem’s Fashion Row Show and Style Awards. Upon accepting her award, the H-town native credited her “Destiny’s Child” days for her superb fashion taste. “Tina took matters into her own hands. She dressed us. And we learned, I learned, then what it was like to start a trend. I remember what that felt like, the pride in it. But I also know that we are a part of that, too. We start the trends. We make what’s cool, cool. So, fashion should be grateful for us,” expressed Rowland.

And fashion is grateful for Rowland. She is the style standard.

Kelly Rowland Exuded Style In A Black SIMKHAI Skirt Set was originally published on hellobeautiful.com