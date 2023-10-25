Mitchell & Ness & TATS Cru Drop Capsule Collection Honoring Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to the art of graffiti (yes, it is in fact an art), the legendary TATS Cru stands out as they’ve been lacing the streets with some of the most detailed, creative and memorable murals we’ve seen over the past few decades.

With Hip-Hop celebrating its 50th anniversary, Mitchell & Ness has tapped the TATS to help them commemorate this momentous occasion by designing a capsule collection that pays homage to basketball teams of eight different cities that helped Hip-Hop become the powerhouse culture it is today. According to Hypebeast, New York, New Jersey, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Detroit, Miami, Philadelphia and Chicago’s basketball teams will be getting the TATS Cru remixed jerseys and tees that resemble street art complete with oversized lettering that drips with paint on the wall. Straight butters.

This will no doubt be a must-have for sports fanatics and Hip-Hoppers alike.

Hypebeast reports:

As for the collab’s hoodies and tees, these too lean into the aesthetics of the 1980s, also boasting clean cobranding at the corners. Take a closer look at the capsule’s graphics and imagery below. “We are thrilled to collaborate with TATS Cru on this historic project,” said Mitchell & Ness CEO Eli Kumekpor. “The 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop is a momentous occasion, and we wanted to celebrate it in a way that honors its influence on sports, art, and society. TATS Cru’s distinct artistic vision perfectly complements our dedication to craftsmanship and authenticity.”

With baggy jeans and oversized attire making a comeback in 2023, you can expect this collection to be a hot commodity especially with the NBA season already underway.

For those looking to cop a piece or two the Mitchell & Ness x TATS Cru collection is available now on their website and official retailers in your city.

Hit up the comments section below to let us know your thoughts on the collaboration and if you’ll be copping any of the pieces available on the site.

