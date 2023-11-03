Texas Rangers’ World Series Parade Takes Over Arlington

GO AND TAKE IT!

Today the Texas Rangers will celebrate their World Series win with fans in the Arlington Entertainment District starting at 12:15 PM! The parade is free, and following the parade will be a ceremony in the North Plaza outside of Globe Life Field according to the MLB website. They also note, “parking will be available at Globe Life Field, Choctaw Stadium, AT&T Stadium and the Esports Stadium Arlington + Expo Center will be open to the public to park for free.” See map below for the Official Parade Route!

Map Courtesy of CBS News, MLB

CBS News also reports some streets surrounding Globe Life Field will be blocked off at 10 AM. See below:

Cowboys Way between AT&T Way and Stadium Drive

AT&T Way between Cowboys Way and Nolan Ryan Expressway

Nolan Ryan Expressway between AT&T Way and E Road to Six Flags Drive

E Road to Six Flags Drive between Nolan Ryan Expressway and Ballpark Way

Ballpark Way between E Road to Six Flags Drive and Cowboys Way

Randol Mill Road will also be closed between AT&T Way and Ballpark Way

The Texas Rangers won the World Series on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 sweeping the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0!

