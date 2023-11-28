The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Sean “Diddy” Combs is stepping down as Chairman of Revolt. The Bad Boy Records founder is stepping back from his role after multiple women have come forward to accuse him of sexual assault, amongst other crimes.

“While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that REVOLT remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora,” reads a statement from Revolt. “Our focus has always been one that reflects our commitment to the collective journey of REVOLT – one that is not driven by any individual, but by the shared efforts and values of our entire team on behalf of advancing, elevating and championing our culture – and that continues.”

TMZ reports that sources say the decision is temporary as Diddy doesn’t want all the allegations he is facing to “distract” from Revolt’s business and mission.

Recently, former Bay Boy artist Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of sexual abuse. However, a day after the filing, they settled the matter out of court. But since, two more women have come forward with lawsuits accusing Diddy of sexual and domestic abuse, including rape. Joi Dickerson-Neal claims that Diddy sexually assaulted her back in college in 1991 while a Jane Doe accuser says he, and singer Aaron Hall, allegedly raped her around 1991 or 1992 as well.

Revolt’s current CEO is Detavio Samuels and while Diddy was not involved in the company’s daily business, his name is certainly associated with the Revolt brand.

Revolt was founded by Diddy and Andy Schuon and launched in October 2013.

This story is developing.

Diddy Steps Down As Chairman Of REVOLT was originally published on hiphopwired.com