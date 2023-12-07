Red Bull Lords Of The Floor Breaking Competition Returns In 2024

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Red Bull Lords of the Floor, the renowned 2 vs. 2 breakdancing competition, will be returning in 2024. On Thursday, December 7, Red Bull announced the event will be going down on April 6 at the WaMu Theater in Seattle, Washington.

Seattle is where the event first took place in 2001, and 2024’s will feature the globe’s best breakers including 2024 Olympic dance athlete B-Boy Victor. The MC for the evening will be comedian Jo Koy, who was once a b-boy (always) himself.

“As a former b-boy, it is a true honor for me to host Red Bull Lords of the Floor, an event that has been so influential to the culture,” said Jo Koy in a statement. “While I look forward to reuniting with some of the crews who competed in the original Red Bull Lords of the Floor, what makes this reprise exciting is the international aspect of it. Red Bull will be flying in some of the best breakers in the world to compete, and we will all get to witness new history in the making.”

Lords Of The Floor is the successor to Red Bull BC One, and the former’s 2v2 format is credited with spawning the rise of breaking competitions, culminating with the art being part of the 2024 Summer Olympics. On tap for Red Bull Lords of the Floor 2024 will be breaking crews from the 90’s and that first 2001 event like Massive Monkees, Skill Methodz, and Style Elements, who will battle international competitors and be judged by a panel of veteran b-boys and b-girls,. All in all 16 teams of b-boys and b-girls will go for the title.

“The breaking scene has evolved so much in twenty-three years, and the return of Red Bull Lords of the Floor will be proof of that,” said Red Bull BC One All Star and 2021 B-Girl Champion Logan “Logistx” Edra in a statement. “We will get to witness some of the most dynamic, international pairings and watch OGs battle next-gen breakers who might have not even been around for the first event, myself included.”

Tickets are already on sale at www.RedBullLordsOfTheFloor.com and if you can’t make it to Seattle, it will live stream on YouTube and Red Bull TV.

Red Bull Lords Of The Floor Breaking Competition Returns In 2024 was originally published on hiphopwired.com