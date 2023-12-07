Joe Budden Apologizes To NBA YoungBoy After Critiquing His Music

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Joe Budden is no stranger to attracting controversy, especially after his ascension as one of the top podcasters in entertainment media. After Joe Budden critiqued the music and talent of NBA YoungBoy, which prompted a fiery response, the retired rapper apologized for the jab.

It has been a month of apologies for Joe Budden, this after he called Lupe Fiasco a “clout chaser” for rapping over one of Andre 3000’s songs from the Outkast rapper’s instrumental New Blue Sun album.

Because of the reach of Budden’s voice, his critiques typically find their way to the target. NBA YoungBoy was a topic on a recent episode of Budden’s eponymously named podcast where he called the Lousiana rapper “horrible” and didn’t understand how he’s got his streaming numbers as high as they’ve been.

NBA YoungBoy went on a fiery video rant, blasting Budden’s fame, and also took a shot at the rapper’s sexual prowess among other choice words. NBA also invited Budden to “Gravedigger Mountain,” which we can assume is the rapper’s residence in the mountains.

On the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden apologized to NBA around the 26-minute mark of the show, explaining that he listened back and didn’t like how he attacked the young rapper’s musical ability. Because Budden is typically masterful at the craft of podcasting, he joked around a bit in his response, but the apology didn’t lack sincerity.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

was originally published on hiphopwired.com