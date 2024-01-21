Are Changes To ‘RHOA’ Coming? NeNe Leakes And Kandi Burruss Speak On The Bravo Show

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

NeNe Leakes is commenting on the make-up of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast as uncertainty about the future of the popular Bravo show continues. The former cast member was caught by TMZ walking through LAX this week.

When asked by a roaming reporter whether producers should change the show’s cast, she answered, “They should.”

In true NeNe fashion, the “aging backward” star looked fabulous as she strolled outside the busy airport. Looking through oversized black designer shades, NeNe wore a black sweatsuit with silver details and a white top. Her nails were perfectly manicured in snow white polish, and her platinum blonde hair flowed in her signature buss-down middle part.

After joking about Bravo using “the same girls over and over again,” NeNe confirmed that she thinks RHOA needs to switch out at least half of the cast. To save the show, NeNe said, “They need to take at least half of the cast off.” While the newly named “Baddies East” reunion host was vocal about changes, she stopped short of naming specific people.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2Opuejrf8w/?hl=en

The celebrity paparazzi site continued to attempt to push NeNe to say who should leave the show. Nene responded, “I don’t know because I really don’t know them girls.” NeNe continued declaring that any change to the show should respond to fans “who actually put the show on the map.”

Kandi Burruss says Bravo producers have so far left cast members in the dark

While NeNe has spoken about changes to RHOA before, her comments come after recent thoughts shared by current RHOA Kandi Burruss. It’s been more than six months since cast rumors started, and many are ready to learn what’s next.

As reported by BOSSIP, Kandi said in a captured livestream clip that producers have left current cast members in the dark about the show. “They still haven’t told everybody who they’re bringing back. They’re being real…[they’re] trippin’! People got lives around here. We gotta make plans for other things,” she said in the video.

Rumors about a “Real Housewives of Atlanta” shakeup started in August 2023 after a LoveBScott exclusive report. Since the news broke, online rumor mills have been on fire about cast possibilities.

HB, what do you think? Who will get – or keep – a peach in 2024?

RELATED

Is The ‘RHOA’ Cast Getting The Boot?

Top NeNe Leakes And Cynthia Bailey ‘RHOA’ Moments That Live Rent Free In Our Head

Kandi Burruss Introduced Her Athleisure Wear Line In A Funny Instagram Video

Are Changes To ‘RHOA’ Coming? NeNe Leakes And Kandi Burruss Speak On The Bravo Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com