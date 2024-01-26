The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Four-time Grammy award winning artist Lenny Kravitz will receive the Music Icon Award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards. The living legend will also take the stage for a multi-song performance to celebrate his iconic music catalogue. Read more details about the announcement inside.

NBC, Peacock, and E! have announced that the singer, songwriter, and actor will be presented with the Music Icon Award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards. Fans can also anticipate a performance from Kravitz with his legendary music discography.

Recognized as one of the greatest rock musicians of current times, Kravitz is being honored for his illustrious career and significant contributions to the music industry and particularly, the rock genre. Using a unique mix of soul, rock, and funk influences, Kravitz has written and performed numerous hits over the years, including “American Woman,” “Fly Away” and “Are You Gonna Go My Way.”

“With 11 studio albums across a decades-long career, Lenny Kravitz has cemented himself as a global rock superstar,” Executive Vice President for Live Events and Specials at NBCUniversal Entertainment, Jen Neal said in a statement. “Whether he’s writing and performing his own hit songs or working behind the scenes writing for other industry greats, Lenny’s musical gift is truly unmatched. We’re thrilled to honor him as this year’s Music Icon and look forward to seeing what he brings to the stage.”

Reveling in the soul, rock, and funk influences of the 1960s and ‘70s over the course of a three decade-plus musical career, the writer, producer and multi-instrumentalist has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, and he’s won four consecutive Grammys Awards. Kravitz has also successfully transitioned into film as an actor and musician. He debuted the anthemic “Road to Freedom,” a song he wrote, performed and produced specifically for the Netflix film “Rustin.” The soul-stirring anthem earned him a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Original Song – Motion Picture and a Critics Choice Award nomination for “Best Song.”

Most recently, Kravitz was selected as a 2023 Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee and will be releasing a new album titled Blue Electric Light on May 24.

The People’s Choice Awards will be hosted by Simu Liu and airing live on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET /5 p.m. PT on NBC, Peacock and E! from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. People’s Choice Awards are produced by Den of Thieves. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski will executive produce.

This will be a night to remember. Congrats, Lenny!

