Virginia Music Teacher Wins The 2024 Grammy Music Educator Award

Annie Ray, the orchestra director at Annandale High School in Fairfax County, clinched the coveted 2024 Grammy Music Educator Award at the 66th Grammy Awards. Expressing gratitude in a Fairfax County Public Schools news release, she credited her students for the achievement, emphasizing the unity and community fostered through their love of making music. Ray, known for her work with the Crescendo Orchestra, a program catering to students with severe disabilities, received praise.

Out of 10 finalists across nine states, Ray emerged victorious, earning a $10,000 honorarium and a matching grant for the Annandale High School music program. Fairfax County school district officials expressed immense pride in Ray’s contributions to music education. The Annandale Community Insider celebrated her recognition at the GRAMMY Special Merit Awards in Los Angeles.

In addition to Ray’s success, other notable figures with ties to the D.C. area also secured Grammy wins. Comedian Dave Chappelle, a D.C. native, clinched his fifth Grammy for the best comedy album, while former first lady Michelle Obama secured her second Grammy for the best audiobook, narration, and storytelling recording for “The Light We Carry.”

