Bun B Shares Erykah Badu Rodeo Story, Reveals Name Of Another Performer For 2024 Takeover

Bun also explained why it can be a challenge for certain artists to be part of his popular Texas concert

Published on February 13, 2024

In Texas, Rodeo is big business. In addition to the rides, games, livestock show and food, the concerts usher in thousands of visitors from far and near the Houston.. and for the past couple years, Bun B has had his own night at rodeo, where he’s brought out southern artists.

This year, Bun is going nationwide: The All-American Takeover promises to bring popular musicians from all over the country to The Lone Star State on March 12th. Earlier this month, Bun revealed Nelly as the first confirmed artist for the show.

Bun stopped by Majic for Madd Hatta‘s first day back with Radio ONE, and not only spoke previous Takeover Shows but also revealed the name of another performer set to hit the Rodeo stage next month.

Check out the clip below.

