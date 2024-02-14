Usher Shares Photos From His Wedding After His Super Bowl Performance

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Usher is not dimming his glow-up anytime soon. The “Yeah!” singer took to his Instagram to share photos from his Las Vegas wedding, and we need tissue STAT! Of course, we aren’t crying because the hunk is off the market (clears throat). We are tearing up because the Atlanta native is on top of the world, and he deserves it!

Usher Shares Wedding Photos On His Instagram

Not only did Usher deliver a riveting Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance, but the Grammy Award-winning crooner sealed his successful, jam-packed weekend with a marriage to his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony. According to People, the ceremony occurred Feb. 11 at Vegas Weddings’ drive-thru tunnel, The Fast Lane. Usher’s mother, Jonetta Patton, was a witness, and his children were also in attendance.

Usher coincidentally posted his ceremony photos on Valentine’s Day. He captioned the pictures with, “One of them Ones 2.11.24.” In the first photo of his carousel, the couple embrace each other with a kiss. Goicoechea and Usher chose the unconventional route regarding wedding attire, with Goicoechea in an all-white, off-the-shoulder top and matching pants combo paired with white gloves and white sunglasses. As the style king, Usher, rocked a black and white half button-down top and half tuxedo jacket. He completed his look with black leather gloves and black sunglasses.

Usher and Goicoechea share two kids: Sovereign Bo and Sire Castrello. In an exclusive interview before his halftime performance, Usher revealed that he and Goicoechea started off as friends first, then became lovers. “I started this journey, I found and met an amazing partner who happened to be my best friend and was there all the time, and I was like, wow, this could be great,” the star said.

We are beyond happy for Usher and wish him and Goicoechea the best!

