Kelly Rowland Serves Monochrome Realness At Chicago’s ‘Mea Culpa’ Premiere

Kelly Rowland is gearing up for the premiere of her latest film, Mea Culpa, and she’s doing it in style. The singer, author, and actress stood alongside her gorgeous co-star, Trevante Rhodes, at the Chicago premiere of the Netflix film, scheduled to hit the streaming site on Friday, February 23.

Rowland is in her monochrome bag, and we love to see it! The “Dilemma” singer wore a royal blue Norma Kamali catsuit, partnered with a matching faux fur jacket.

Rowland has been killing her Mea Culpa press looks, further solidifying her spot as a fashion Queen. During the New York premiere, the 43-year-old actress oozed sex appeal in a brown floor-length jacket by Area over a Sir Babajagne bodysuit.

And who could forget the all-red ensemble she graced us with on her Instagram feed? She’s been eating the girlies up, and doing it effortlessly.

Kelly Rowland shows her acting range in Mea Culpa

Rowland has a bunch of acting experience under her belt, but her latest role was new territory for her. In an interview with PEOPLE, she said the script made her “nervous,” but she was up for the challenge.

“I remember being very nervous when I read the script and I remember thinking about everything that an erotic thriller possesses and that made me very intimidated,” Rowland says. “And then I had a friend of mine who called me and he said, ‘You know, Kel, if it doesn’t scare you, what’s the purpose of doing it?’”

Rowland is the leading lady in Mea Culpa, another first for the actress. And while she initially felt it would be a huge responsibility, she welcomes more opportunities to play the lead.

“I remember thinking that that would be such a big weight to carry. And it still is a big way to carry and when you do that, you wanna make sure, of course, you’re really like nailing this role,” she tells the publication. “I feel really blessed to have had it and I want more. I would definitely, definitely like more,” she continued.

