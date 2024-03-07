Listen Live
Nikki Haley Ends Presidential Campaign

Published on March 7, 2024

Haley Rally DC GOP

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

CHARLESTON, S.C. — GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley has ended her presidential campaign.

The decision comes after former President Trump won 14 of the 16 state and territorial primaries that took place on Super Tuesday.

Haley made a speech in Charleston, South Carolina later today. In the speech, Haley did not endorse anyone, as expected, but instead encouraged Trump to convince her supporters to vote for him.

The decision also comes nearly a month after Haley vowed to not end her presidential campaign.

The post Nikki Haley Ends Presidential Campaign appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

