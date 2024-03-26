Listen Live
News

Future & Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd “Young Metro,” Shakira & Cardi B “Punteria” & More | Daily Visuals

Future and Metro Boomin entertain some pretty gifted women and Shakira and Cardi B run sh*t in their world. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

With all the talk these past few days focusing on Kendrick Lamar’s disses towards Drake and J. Cole, a lot of people overlooked the fact that Future did have other songs on his latest album, WE DON’T TRUST YOU, and decided to breathe some life into one of the album’s other standout cuts.

Linking up with The Weeknd for the visuals to “Young Metro,” Future and Metro B politic out in the fancy sticks with a gang of young ladies who aren’t just attractive but pretty athletic as they demonstrate what those limbs can do as Future done raised his standards on the women he entertains in 2024. Apparently they have to be gymnasts too or something.

Cardi B meanwhile gets her Spanglish on and in her and Shakira’s clip to “Punteria” the Bronx bomber and Colombian songstress get seductive as they run their Queendom with compassion, attentiveness, and sexiness. Shakira’s 47-years-old looking like she’s in her 20’s. Amazing.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Cruch Calhoun, Doe Boy, and more.

FUTURE & METRO BOOMIN FT. THE WEEKND – “YOUNG METRO”

SHAKIRA & CARDI B – “PUNTERIA”

CRUCH CALHOUN – “PLEASE DON’T”

DOE BOY – “DISTANCE”

PAXXION – “ZODIAC”

YEAT – “BREATHE”

DXMN EMAN – “D WAITERS”

TOOTIE RAWW – “KNOW IT PRESSURE”

Future & Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd “Young Metro,” Shakira & Cardi B “Punteria” & More | Daily Visuals  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
5 items
Entertainment

Beyoncé Reveals Cowboy Carter Tracklist & Fans Share Their Theories Online

14 items
Celebrity

Diddy’s Lawyer Releases Statement Calling Home Raids A “Witch Hunt,” Alleged Drug Mule Arrested In Miami

5 items
Style & Fashion

See Which Of Your Favorite Celebrity Stylists Were Named One Of ‘The Hollywood Reporter’s’ Top 25 Fashion Stylists Of 2024

TJ Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphic 2024 (updated 3/26/24)
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Mandii B on The Morning Hustle
Entertainment

‘See, The Thing Is…’ Podcast Messy Ending: Mandii B to Take Legal Against Ex Co-Host Bridget Kelly & Drops Receipts

Girls Trip with Lore'l Version 2
Contests

Win a Girls Trip with Lore’l on The Fantastic Voyage

Kyle Santillan
Cast

Kyle Santillian

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close