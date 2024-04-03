The ‘Bayou Barbie’ Angel Reese Is Heading To The WNBA Draft

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The self-proclaimed “Bayou Barbie,” Angel Reese, is heading to the WNBA draft. On April 3, the LSU power forward revealed her big career move in an exclusive interview and photo shoot with Vogue Magazine.

“Of course, I like to do everything big,” the star, who helped the LSU Tigers clinch their first national title in 2023, said. “I didn’t want anything to be basic.”

Angel Reese poses for her Vogue Magazine photo shoot.

Reese added, “I’ve done everything I wanted to in college. I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten (Southeastern Conference) Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro — and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I’m ready.”

In a follow-up video posted to the fashion magazine’s Instagram account, the 21-year-old basketball player said she was ready “to move on and grow” to new heights in her athletic career journey.

During her Vogue photo shoot, the Bayou Barbie exuded confidence and style, showcasing both her striking facial features and athletic physique. Assisted by Vogue editor Naomi Elizee, Reese dazzled in a custom basketball jersey courtesy of Diesel.

The ensemble, complemented by satin oversized pants and a lengthy jersey with an asymmetrical trim, exuded a sporty yet chic vibe. Originating from Maryland, Reese wielded a basketball with poise as she gazed intensely into the camera. Another captivating shot featured the soon-to-be WNBA player donning a vibrant knitted dress by Zankov.

As one of the most decorated college players, Angel Reese is ready to ‘learn and grow at the next level.’

Last year, Reese was crowned The Final Four’s “Most Outstanding Basketball Player.” She is also one of the top NIL earners in the U.S. The star has earned over $1.3 million from lucrative brand deals with companies like Coach, Amazon, and Mercedes-Benz.

In March, Reese earned the title of SEC Player of the Year and stood as a unanimous first-team All-American in the previous season. During the remarkable game season, she shattered the NCAA record with an astounding 34 double-doubles, solidifying her prowess on the court.

Reese told Vogue that her foray into the WNBA draft will be a fresh but exciting start. The draft takes place on Monday, April 15, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York.

“I want to start at the bottom again,” the LSU Tigers standout said. “I want to be a rookie again and build myself back up; I want to be knocked down and learn and grow at the next level.”

As Reese said on Twitter/X, the “Bayou Barbie is out” and ready for her next court.

DON’T MISS…

Slam Dunk! Angel Reese Is The New Face Of Mielle Organics

Angel Reese Knew The Respectability Politics Police Were Coming And Chose Self-Love

The ‘Bayou Barbie’ Angel Reese Is Heading To The WNBA Draft was originally published on hellobeautiful.com