Tori Kelly is back with the release of her fifth studio album and first EP signed with Epic Records, titled Tori.
“I have been working on my next album for the last few years, exploring new sounds & expressing so many different sides of myself,” Kelly told Rolling Stone. The 15-track album, which includes her feature singles, “Thing You Do” and “High Water,” showcases features from Arya Starr, Kim Chae-won, and John Bellion. Referencing “High Water” in a press release, Kelly said, “My hope is that [“High Water”] will uplift others in whatever they might be going through and encourage them to keep going.”
Prior to the release of the album, Kelly alongside a few close friends including her husband Andre Murillo and rapper Lecrae, took to social media to celebrate via streaming service, Twitch. The night consisted of a nice mixture of good music and a lot of humor as the group reminisced on some of fan-favorites, hosted a karaoke segment, and shared a couple corny riddles for added humor, with Tori Kelly closing out the with a breathtaking guitar performance of her new song, “Oceans.”
Tori is officially out today and on all music streaming platforms.
Tori Kelly is Back and Better With New EP, ‘Tori’ was originally published on elev8.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Register for The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2024" Game
-
Dramatic Photos Show Devastating Destruction Of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse & Damaged Cargo Ship
-
WILL Delete Later: J. Cole Apologizes At Dreamville Fest For Kendrick Lamar Diss, Seemingly Plans To Take It Off Streaming
-
5 Scriptures About Having Strong Faith
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Act (Breaking) Bad: Yung Miami Accused Of Pushing “Pink Cocaine” For Diddy In Amended Suit
-
Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show