Listen Live
News

Azealia Banks Checks Lily Allen For “Randomly Being Racist” After She Criticized Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Album

Azealia Banks reshared a story of Allen having the caucasity to say something about Beyoncé's latest album, something Banks has already done.

Published on April 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Azealia Banks Checks Lilly Allen For Criticizing Beyoncé's Album

Source: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images / Getty / Azealia Banks

If you’re white and are thinking about criticizing Beyoncé about her Cowboy Carter album, don’t you dare. Only one person can do that, and that person is Azealia Banks.

The hot-tempered rapper from Harlem had time for British pop star Lily Allen, who took to her favorite medium, Instagram Stories, to speak on what’s on her mind and call out Allen for what she is saying is “random racism,” being thrown out King Bey.

Azealia Banks reshared a story of Allen having the caucasity to say something about Beyoncé’s latest album, something Banks has already done.

Per HipHopDX:

“Shall we discuss that phone call to me – a few years ago – obviously off your face – crying and sobbing asking me to forgive you for randomly being racist?” she began, referring to the feud that the pair had eleven years ago that concluded with Banks telling Allen that her then-husband, Sam Cooper, “looks like a thumb.

She continued: “And I quote, well, I just figured since I’m a white girl and you’re just some Black girl that I could shit on you…”

Azealia Banks’ Criticism About Cowboy Carter 

Banks’ IG attack on Allen comes after she called out Beyoncé in her signature style, claiming she “dozed off” while listening to it.

“Absolutely not,” she declared after joking that she might have to “eat her words” when it comes to previous criticism of Bey’s turn into the Country curve. “Themes r redundant. The lyrics really are forced. Album is too long… Plus who is this imaginary adversary sis thinks still wants to hump on [JAY-Z] in 2024?

“She’s gotta find new content. Nobody, and I mean NOBODY thinks he’s even remotely attractive …. LOL,” she added before finding positive things to say about the non-vocal aspects the album. “Great work from the band/producers/engineers. Cool and interesting work on the sonics. Might be her first sonically cool attempt at being arty…”

While both Allen and Banks have their issues with the project, Beyoncé is enjoying another hit album.

Just saying.

Azealia Banks Checks Lily Allen For “Randomly Being Racist” After She Criticized Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Album  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
CA$H & DASH to Birthday Bash | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-03-29
Home

Register for The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2024″ Game

21 items
Entertainment

The City Girls Are Fighting! JT & Yung Miami Exchange Words On X: “This Your Last Day Playing Dumb”

News

Azealia Banks Checks Lily Allen For “Randomly Being Racist” After She Criticized Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Album

TJ Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphic 2024 (updated 3/26/24)
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Drew Rosenhaus 33 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close