Monkey Shoulder & Worldwide FM Launch Initiative To Empower Global Music Communities

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

A new partnership with Monkey Shoulder Whisky and DJ Giles Peterson‘s Worldwide FM was unveiled at the top of the month that should excite music fans. Studio Monkey Shoulder is the name of the initiative that aims to support global music communities, including one here in the United States.

Monkey Shoulder, one of our favorite whisky brands, and Worldwide FM are working in conjunction by way of Studio Monkey Shoulder to provide funds to several cities across the globe. For the first year, a $60,000 fund will be split across the communities to boost their local efforts.

Among the recipients of funds, a Miami-based mixed music community will be given $12,000 as part of the new initiative.

“Empowering those at the forefront of music culture is exactly why I started Worldwide FM and what is exciting about the opportunity we have with Studio Monkey Shoulder,” said Gilles Peterson. “There are so many ingredients that make Miami an exciting and different place – it’s an important hub of music because of the Latin and Cuban connection which I’ve always had a love affair with, along with a rich history in dance music. There are also some great studios in Miami, where classic records were made. I can’t wait to see how this tradition is evolving and how Miami’s grassroots music communities are moving it forward.”

The aforementioned Miami music community will receive mentoring, collaboration, and more from the Worldwide FM team. This will include support for community showcases, production assistance, content creation, and other aspects of their creative processes.

Via a worldwide broadcast of Worldwide FM, the music community members will get to share stories with Giles Peterson with the radio station producing the special event.

“Miami embodies Monkey Shoulder’s playful ethos and passion for creativity, which is why we’ve been showing up in some of the city’s most lively cultural spaces and events, like Miami Art Week and our beloved Disco Nap parties. Miami’s music scene, rich with energy and personality, is where Monkey Shoulder wanted to create even more noise,” said Giulia Friedman, Brand Manager, Monkey Shoulder,

U.S. “To jump in with such legends of underground music, we know Studio Monkey Shoulder will be giving back in a real way and growing the impact of these mixed music communities.”

Beyond Miami, Studio Monkey Shoulder will also support the music communities of the United Kingdom, Taiwan, Nigeria, and India.

Applications for the fund are open until May 9, 2024. Learn more here.

—

Photo: Source: Monkey Shoulder / Giles Peterson

Monkey Shoulder & Worldwide FM Launch Initiative To Empower Global Music Communities was originally published on cassiuslife.com