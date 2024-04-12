Listen Live
Entertainment

“The Real Story Of Jesus” Cartoon Receives Funding For 100 Additional Language Translations

Published on April 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
African American man praying and reading the Bible.

Source: pixelheadphoto / Getty

In a tale that transcends culture, RevelationMedia is extending its ground-breaking iBIBLE initiative by adding more languages to its creative expression of The Real Story of Jesus.

Last December, the media company released an iBIBLE special cartoon episode titled The Real Story of Jesus that was met by over 1.2 million views worldwide and over 89,000 people who made the decision to follow Christ. Due to the overwhelming success of the release, RevelationMedia set out to expand its reach and recently announced that they received funding to translate the episode into 100 additional languages after only starting out with 13.

“The overwhelming response to ‘The Real Story of Jesus’ gives us a window into the work that God is doing around the world to draw people to Himself,” Andrea Wilson, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at RevelationMedia, says. “Adults and children worldwide are hearing the story of Jesus in their own language in a visual format they can engage with – many of whom may not have heard the name of Jesus. Funding 100 additional languages is a beautiful beginning, and we’re just getting started.”

While RevelationMedia’s mission is to provide “comprehensive, visual and interactive presentation of the entire biblical narrative from Genesis to Revelation” that’s accessible worldwide, The Real Story of Jesus follows the story of Jesus’ creation, life and resurrection.

 

“The Real Story Of Jesus” Cartoon Receives Funding For 100 Additional Language Translations  was originally published on elev8.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
CA$H & DASH to Birthday Bash | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-03-29
Home

Register for The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2024″ Game

Style & Fashion

Rihanna Latest Look Is A Cross Between The Mob Wife Style Aesthetic And Vintage Lil’Kim

News

You Care: Jeezy Seeking Primary Care of Daughter, Claims Jeannie Mai Isn’t Around

TJ Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphic 2024 (updated 3/26/24)
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Obituaries

Founder of The Dungeon Family, Rico Wade Passed Away

Outkast and Dungeon Family 36 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close