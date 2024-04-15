Listen Live
Tesla Delivery: Listener Gifted Dream Car from Morning Hustle and Key Glock

| 04.15.24
Q Tesla Model Y Winner (Key Glock Giveaway) Morning Hustle

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Reach Media Inc.

What’s better than a Tesla Model Y? A free one, courtesy of Key Glock and The Morning Hustle!

Aside from the laughs and the tea, one perk of tuning into The Morning Hustle (every weekday morning 5-9a CT/6-10a ET) is that you never know what we’ve got up our sleeve. After several weeks and countless entries, this lucky Atlanta listener received a gift of a lifetime. He not only played Cash Grab for a chance at winning $1,000—but was entered into our Tesla Model Y giveaway…and won!

Q described his shock, excitement, and gratitude as he was handed his custom camouflage Tessie, and even got a special congratulations from Key Glock himself. Gone are the days of borrowing his mom’s car…now, everyone is going to be asking him for a ride!

WATCH MORNING HUSTLE LISTENER RIDES OFF IN HIS TESLA MODEL Y

