Diddy’s Alleged “Drug Mule” Pleads Not Guilty To Possession

A separate charge has since been dropped.

Published on April 29, 2024

Brendan Paul mugshot

Source: Miami Dade PD / Miami Dade PD

A former Syracuse athlete tied to Diddy’s alleged drug racket will need to clear his name in a court of law. Brendan Paul has pleaded not guilty to a possession charge.

As reported by Bleacher Report, the former basketball player has plead not guilty to a cocaine possession charge. According to NBC Miami, his lawyer, Brian Bieber, submitted the plea on his behalf to a Miami-Dade County courtroom Wednesday, April 24. Brendan Paul was also originally charged with possession of a controlled substance, but that was eventually dropped.

The shooting guard-turned music producer was arrested March 25 as per the ongoing investigation into Diddy. Officers claim they found cocaine and marijuana candy on his person. “The defendant had the contraband inside of his person travel bags, which he claimed prior to being searched,” the affidavit reads. Authorities allege Paul served as the mogul’s mule for transporting drugs and guns. Prior to working on music the 25-year-old played two seasons on the Syracuse University basketball team. He played in 16 games but did not put any big numbers with an average of 0.2 points per game.

Diddy is facing some very serious charges including sex trafficking and sexual assault. In February, producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a lawsuit against him claiming he assaulted him, drugged him and forced him to engage in sexual activities with sex workers. The Bad Boy Entertainment founder claims he is innocent of all charges.

