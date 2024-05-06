Summer’s around the corner and Megan Thee Stallion is not only gearing up to hit the road, but she’s also connecting with listeners with the “I Think I Love Her” freestyle PLUS she dropped a number for the Hotties to text her.
Text Megan Thee Stallion: (832) 210-1202 and check out the “I Think I Love Her” Freestyle below.
Hottie Hotline: Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Freestyle Plus Exclusive Phone Number For Fans was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”
-
Kendrick Lamar Has More For Drake With New ‘6:16 In LA’ Diss Track
-
6 Identifying Signs of Anxiety
-
Register for The One Thousand Dollar Cash Grab Here
-
Quavo Clowned for Empty Concert in Connecticut, Social Media Blames Chris Brown
-
Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024