Joe Burrow Hits the 2026 Met Gala [PHOTOS]
Joe Burrow traded the field for fashion Monday night, stepping onto the stone carpet at the Met Gala for the second year in a row.
Held in New York City as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, this year’s gala centered around the theme “Costume Art,” with a dress code of “Fashion Is Art”. Joey B said this was “right up my alley”.
MORE: 18 Photos of Joe Burrow at the 2025 Met Gala
The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback arrived dripped in a custom look from Bode, paired with jewelry from Cartier, styled by Kyle Smith. The outfit carried a vintage feel, with frog details that gave the look a subtle Victorian-era edge.
“I like art. I like colors. I like expression,” Burrow told Entertainment Tonight on the carpet. “The necklace sits pretty high, so I was worried about finding one that fit, but we got the perfect one,” he said.
Before stepping into one of fashion’s most exclusive rooms, Burrow kept the pregame low-key. He spent time getting ready with bestie and former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson and the two watched Sex and the City. Very fitting for a NYC night out.
The Met Gala is starting to look like familiar territory for Burrow. And with his continued push and interest in fashion, he’s proving he can hold his own beyond the gridiron. Click through to see more photos!
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Joe Burrow Hits the 2026 Met Gala [PHOTOS] was originally published on wiznation.com