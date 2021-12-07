Variety Names Lil Nas X “Innovator of the Year”

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Nas X has been taking the industry by storm and he doesn’t seem to be letting up.

At the Variety Hitmakers awards event, Lil Nas X was presented with the title of Variety’s Innovator of the Year after the accomplishments he’s made. This awards event is meant to honor those who helped produce the 25 most played songs of the year. Chloe Bailey gave a short speech to introduce him and give some insight into how the artist earned his way to the top. When describing him she said that “By being exactly who he is and commanding attention, by creating a universe that is both undeniable and exceptionally entertaining, he’s kicked in the door.”

She went on to say that “Yes, he has smashed records. Yes, he has broken down barriers. He delivers creatively like no other and that makes him so deserving of this: innovator of the year,”

She wouldn’t be wrong. The artist has had an amazing 3 years since his major hit Old Town Road dropped. The song has since gone 15x platinum and is the only record to ever have that honor. He also has a total of 3 singles those being “Industry Baby”, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name” and again “Old Town Road” reach number 1 on the billboard charts. He has been nominated for 107 awards for his music and won 25 of them including BET Hip Hop awards, Grammy awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

When accepting his award he said that year took a lot of strength out of him. He added that “I came out. I was myself. I did what I needed to do. I put effort into every single part of my career. I’m simply thankful for this award. I’m thankful for this year.” The young trailblazer also had some fun on TikTok with the stars.

If anyone had any doubts about what Lil Nas X was going to do in his career, they may want to think again. Looks like he’s a true industry baby after all.

