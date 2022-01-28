THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The NBA All-Star starters have been announced, so of course, the uniforms to be donned by your favorite pros have as well. Nike NBA All-Star 2022 uniforms will be performing double duty as they pay homage to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary along with the host city of Cleveland.

While NIKE, Inc. is holding down the uniforms overall, each of its brands—Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse— will deliver for specific games. Jordan Brand will handle the kits for the NBA All Star Game proper, and its typography is a nod to Cleveland’s bridges and its aesthetics are a tribute to uniforms from the 80’s and 90’s. The silver, blue and red colors are a call out to the NBA logo’s 75th anniversary design.

Nike handles the Clorox Rising Stars uniforms with four colorways in lieu of the new 4-team format. Participants in the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will rock Converse uniforms that were designed by Converse’s local Boston and Los Angeles–based Social and Community Impact partners. The East team’s jersey’s incorporate street art while the West’s flip 90’s pop culture.

If you need further details, all the uniforms feature a new knit material that includes Dri-FIT zones and a “Trilobal ‘Iridescent Shine’ yarn” that makes the colors pop depending on how it’s hit by light.

Take a detailed look at Nike, NBA All-Star 2022 uniforms below. The Jordan Brand uniforms are available now at Nike.com, NBAStore.com and select retailers.

Nike’s NBA All-Star 2022 Uniforms Celebrate NBA’s 75th Anniversary & City of Cleveland was originally published on hiphopwired.com