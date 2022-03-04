HomeNational

Journalist Elie Mystal Discusses His New Book ‘Allow Me To Retort’ On The View And Calls The Constitution ‘Trash’

While it has been amended over the years, there are gaping limitations focusing on adhering to the "original intent" of dead white men who lived over 200 years ago.

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2022 Web Graphics
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Politicon 2019 – Day 1

Source: Ed Rode / Getty

On a recent segment of The View, The Nation’s Justice Correspondent Elie Mystal shared a feeling many Black people share about the constitution.  

‘The Constitution is kind of trash,” Mystal said.  

Six simple words carry the weight and fire of those who spent generations trying to push through the limitations built into a system that never considered their humanity in the first place. Speaking about his new book, “Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution,” Mystal told the ladies of The View that his book offered a commonsense approach to the constitution and understanding democracy.  

“This document was written without the consent of Black and Brown people in this country and without the consent of women in this country,” he explained. “If that is the starting point, the very least we can do is ignore what those slavers and colonists and misogynists thought and interpret the constitution in a way that makes sense for our modern world.”  

While it has been amended over the years, there are gaping limitations focusing on adhering to the “original intent” of dead white men who lived over 200 years ago. But for Mystal understanding the law and contemporary efforts to roll back rights are within reach of everyday people. 

“The law is complicated, not gonna lie about that,” he said. “But it’s not beyond the reach of most literate people…you can read, you can understand the laws that govern this country.” 

He argues that if more people understood the degree to which democracy and individual freedoms were being restricted, they would be more outraged at the current moment. Some may claim to be offended at Mystal’s comments but remain silent at efforts to effectively limit freedom and access to American democracy for many people across the country.  

Not to mention, Republican-led legislatures remain fixated on a new wave of cultural wars instead of addressing pressing issues facing impacted communities. The focus on censoring conversations about equity and injustice in public education, attacks on the LGBTQ community, especially trans youth, and anti-abortion laws are just some of the ways that states are interfering with life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all. 

Medicaid expansion and addressing the crisis of hospital closures, fully funding public education, making childcare affordable and accessible are just some of the issues that should be top priorities for state legislatures instead of interfering with people’s freedoms.

And what would Mystal do if he were writing a new constitution? For starters, he said he would do away with the electoral college and let presidents be elected by popular vote. He also said states shouldn’t be allowed to interfere with basic rights.

“How about no state’s rights when it comes to healthcare, elections, policing and guns,” he said.

Watch the full segment below: 

SEE ALSO:  

Mississippi House Passes Anti-CRT Bill To Ban Teaching That Any Race Is Superior To Others—Which No One Teaches 

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Historic SCOTUS Nomination Puts A Spotlight On The Need For Court Reform 

circa 1945: American poet and writer Langston Hughes

Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All Need In 2022

10 photos Launch gallery

Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All Need In 2022

Continue reading Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All Need In 2022

Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All Need In 2022

[caption id="attachment_3901101" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Hulton Archive / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9:30 a.m. ET, Feb. 1, 2022 The power of the written word has persisted throughout history, but, arguably, the literary contributions during the world-famous Harlem Renaissance changed the publishing game forever. Langston Hughes was one of the undisputed leaders of that group of renowned Black icons who included acclaimed musicians, dancers, artists, fashion designers and stylists, writers, politicians and scholars. Therefore, it is fitting that Hughes' birthday would coincide with the start of Black History Month, forever an unavoidable collision of Black excellence to kick off 28 full days of commemoration. And what better way to mark the start of Black History Month than by celebrating Hughes' words in print as well as those he spoke during his life, which began on Feb. 1, 1902, in Joplin, Missouri. No matter the form in which his words have been eternally preserved, Hughes' quotes are something we all need, especially in 2022. Hughes' road to Harlem -- where he would become a pioneering writer and poet alongside the likes of Zora Neale Hurston, Wallace Thurman, Claude McKay, Countee Cullen, Richard Wright and many others -- is legendary. https://twitter.com/TheIntlMagz/status/1488381393319383044?s=20&t=YQ7Z1P40ipI38S7gqlIT4Q Hughes was first published in 1921 "The Crisis," which was the official magazine of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, which went on to become more commonly referred to as the NAACP. He would go on to release a collection of poems all throughout the 1920s that included "The Weary Blues, "Fine Clothes to the Jew," "The Negro Mother and Other Dramatic Recitation," "Dear Lovely Death" and "The Dream Keeper and Other Poems." He also wrote novels and short stories like "Not Without Laughter," "Laughing to Keep from Crying," "Simple Speaks His Mind" and, one of his most famous, "The Ways of White Folks." Hughes' work was deeply political and unapologetically Black, as shown by the following brief passage that was published in The Nation in 1926. "The younger Negro artists who create now intend to express our individual dark-skinned selves without fear or shame. If white people are pleased we are glad," Hughes wrote at the time. "If they are not, it doesn't matter. We know we are beautiful. And ugly, too. The tom-tom cries, and the tom-tom laughs. If colored people are pleased we are glad. If they are not, their displeasure doesn't matter either. We build our temples for tomorrow, strong as we know how, and we stand on top of the mountain free within ourselves." https://twitter.com/RayBoomhower/status/1488498889703444483?s=20&t=YQ7Z1P40ipI38S7gqlIT4Q Many African American visionaries, including Hughes, uprooted themselves from the United States and moved to Paris due to the heated racial climate in America. They felt like their work was more appreciated in Europe than at home and believed that Paris afforded them more opportunities to further their careers. Hughes' former home in Harlem was ultimately designated to be a national landmark; one of 22 American sites with Black cultural significance that the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund has actively worked to protect and preserve. Hughes died May 22, 1967, following complications after abdominal surgery related to prostate cancer. He was 65 years old. Hughes' legacy still lives on. His work has been featured in films, plays and music and remains a staple in American culture, especially in the Black community. See some of his most iconic words below, which are still very much relevant in 2022.

Journalist Elie Mystal Discusses His New Book ‘Allow Me To Retort’ On The View And Calls The Constitution ‘Trash’  was originally published on newsone.com

More From TheMorningHustle
Close